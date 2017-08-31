The 16 best Labor Day sales to shop this weekend

Labor Day doesn’t just mark the last weekend of summer: It’s also your last chance to scoop up summer styles like swimsuits, shorts and tanks before stores replace them with sweaters, denim and cozy knits.

This three-day weekend, don’t miss your chance to save big at some of the best Labor Day sales. Retailers nationwide are rolling out discounts on both regularly priced and marked down items—and it’s not only summer clothes, either. Check out the impressive savings at these 16 Labor Day sales. Ready, set, shop!

ASOS: Friday through Monday, take 20 percent off full-priced items online.

Bloomingdale’s: Save 40 percent off almost all sale items through Monday.

Gap: Everything is 50 percent off online through Saturday and you’ll save an extra 20 percent off with the code GETMORE.

H&M: Labor Day deals start at just $5 at this mega retailer. Save up to 60 percent and get free shipping with the code 1869.

J.Crew: Get 30 percent off your purchase through Monday with the code YESPLEASE.

J.Crew Factory: Through Tuesday, J.Crew Factory is offering half off everything and an extra 50 percent off clearance items with the code DELISH.

Kate Spade: All full-priced items will be 30 percent off over Labor Day weekend.

Kohl’s: Get $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend between Thursday and Monday.

Lord and Taylor: Take 20 percent off regular-priced and sale items and 25 percent off clearance with the code LABORDAY through Tuesday.

Missguided: Score half off everything but sale items through Monday when you enter the code AMERICANGIRL at checkout.

ModCloth: Through Monday, you’ll get 20 percent off any purchase, 25 percent off orders of $100 or more and 30 percent off orders over $200.

Nordstrom: The Nordstrom Labor Day Summer Sale continues until September 10, so you have plenty of time to score 40 percent off clothing for men, women and children.

Old Navy: All jeans, dresses and tees will go for 50 percent off through Monday.

The Outnet: Get an extra 20 percent off select brands through Tuesday with the code LABORDAY20.

Saks Fifth Avenue: The code LABORDAY gets you an extra 25 percent off any purchase made this Friday through Monday.

Saks Off Fifth: Use the code LABORDAY between Friday and Monday to take an extra 25 percent off your entire purchase.