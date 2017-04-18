The new Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks is about to fill up your Instagram feed

A post shared by Michelle Lee (@michelleleee91) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

In its latest effort to court Instagram-loving Millennials (as well as the generation that succeeds them), Starbucks has announced a limited edition technicolored "Unicorn Frappuccino." The drink, which is made with "a sweet dusting of pink powder," mango syrup and an allegedly "pleasantly sour blue drizzle," will be available at participating locations of the coffee giant from April 19 to 23.

Upon stirring, the "magical" frozen beverage changes color from purple with swirls of blue to pink to other shades, and changes flavor from "sweet and fruity" to "tangy and tart." It's sure to blow the minds of thousands of consumers who aren't familiar with the modern marvel that is food dye.

For many people who boldly purchase one of these sugar bombs, the calories in the drink will greatly exceed the number of self-indulgent Instagram likes that a photo of one will garner. The company has not yet publicly released nutritional facts on the Unicorn Frappuccino, but similar versions of a 16-ounce order of Starbucks's signature drink come with 400-plus calories and more than 60 grams of sugar.

The colorful quasi-milkshake is poised to be a big win for Starbucks, though. Colorful, sweet drinks have been a huge success for the company, while other initiatives like selling booze have had mixed results. The limited release of the Uni-Frap might not be as coveted as McDonald's's similar Shamrock Shake, but they'll make your Instagram feed a bit more colorful over the next week, so that's fun.