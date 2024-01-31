7 tips for getting a free hotel room upgrade, according to an expert

There’s that moment when you’re standing at the counter as the hotel clerk types away on their computer, and you’re hoping that they’re looking for the best possible room for you: a spacious one, with a view, far from the elevator, or maybe just a little more posh than the average one. You might be wondering if it’s worth asking for an upgrade, and how best to go about that. Here’s a little help. Mark Johnson, founder of H18YC, offers seven suggestions that increase your chances of getting a free room upgrade.

1. Try asking once most people have already arrived

Hotel staff might be in a happier mood once the hordes are already situated. They’ll be less hectic and bothered, and for sure they’ll have a better understanding of which rooms are still vacant. So if you plan your arrival later in the day—or hit the cafe for an hour until the line recedes—you’ll have a better chance of them offering you the upgraded, unsold room.

2. Join the loyalty program

Joining most hotels’ loyalty program is free, and it contains perks just for giving over your email address and some information about you. You’ll be more likely to get a free upgrade if you can demonstrate that you have brand loyalty.

3. Tell them when it’s a special occasion

It’s your birthday? Your anniversary? Mention it at check-in, and staff will probably want to make things even more wonderful. It means a lot that you chose that hotel for your celebration, and it’s smart for them to make sure their hotel is in all the photographs of that special day.

4. Ask politely with realistic expectations

Be nice and avoid seeming like you think you’re entitled to a better room; after all, you could easily have booked a better room at the jump. And keep your request within reason; if you reserved the most bare-bones economy suite, you will probably not be upgraded to the presidential suite.

5. Try a second time

You might be declined, but if your stay is longer, you could try asking again in a few days. Saying that you’re happy to switch rooms could even make the request almost sound like a favor you’re doing them—and you are showing that you are a loyal customer and not just an overnight visitor.

6. Book your stay at a new hotel

A new hotel that has just opened is eager to please guests and get their Yelp and Tripadvisor reviews stacking up. That means you may have a better chance at that upgrade to a nicer space.

7. Stay at a hotel in a business area

Hotels in business zones are more likely to upgrade guests on a Friday or Saturday, when the business travelers have returned home. When those with briefcases have departed, you can check in with your luggage filled with swimwear to lounge by the pool.