Yellowstone gave visitors more than their typical dose of amazement and surprise yesterday when one of the geothermal pools erupted in a hydrothermal explosion. An immediate tower of black smoke rose up in front of visitors’ eyes, and video shows them on the boardwalk with various reaction speeds—and ultimately deciding to run.

According to the National Park Service website, “This is an evolving incident, and additional details will be shared as more facts are known.” The explosion took place at Biscuit Basin, north of Old Faithful. A photograph of the aftermath shows a stretch of the boardwalk covered in ash, sizeable rocks and other debris, and part of the wooden fence broken into slats of wood thrown asunder. Thankfully, no one was harmed.

As a result, the Biscuit Basin parking lot and boardwalks are temporarily closed and will reopen when the area is considered safe. The Grand Loop Road is still open.

A joint statement from the NPS and the U.S. Geologic Survey, officially termed a “volcano notice,” adds that the explosion seems to have occurred near Black Diamond Pool. The statement explains that hydrothermal explosions happen when water suddenly turns into steam underground—and they’re pretty common in Yellowstone. A similar explosion happened in 1989 at the Porkchop Geyser in Norris Geyser Basin, and a smaller one at the same basin on April 15 of this year. Biscuit Basin also had a similar explosion in 2009. Yellowstone hosts the world’s “largest and most diverse collection of natural thermal features.”

If you’re reeling at the idea that Yellowstone’s actually a volcano site, don’t worry. “Today’s explosion does not reflect activity within the volcanic system, which remains at normal background levels of activity,” the statement reads. We’re reassured that the Biscuit Basin explosion doesn’t mean there’s going to be a volcanic eruption— and magma was not involved. You can keep your travel plans here intact!