Airbnb is banning indoor cameras at all of its vacation rentals

Let’s say you trend a little paranoid. You check into your Airbnb and you’re walking around, admiring the furnishings… but also looking suspiciously at the fans, lighting fixtures, wall outlets—all places where spy cameras have been found by visitors in the past (hopefully not at the one you’re currently renting!) Here to allay your fears and make your stay more carefree are the company’s new rules on security cameras.

Effective as of April 30, indoor security cameras are prohibited in all Airbnbs, everywhere across the globe. In the past, the company allowed use of indoor cameras in common areas like living rooms and hallways, as long as they were included in the listing’s description and were clearly visible. Cameras were never allowed in bedrooms or other places where people sleep or in bathrooms.

The new policy streamlines the rules by forbidding all indoor cameras, which should reassure guests that they will not be filmed or watched during their stay. Airbnb says most of its listings don’t have security cameras at all, so this shouldn’t affect too many hosts who are required to take down their cameras. We feel for hosts who want to ensure that guests don’t steal or damage furnishings, but hopefully a good cleaning crew in between visits can catch and report such losses.

As for exterior cameras, doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors, those are still permitted, with guidelines. These let hosts monitor comings and goings to the property to make sure no out of control parties transpire. They are not allowed in areas where guests expect privacy, such as an enclosed outdoor shower or sauna. The noise monitors can only assess noise levels and are not allowed to transmit or record conversations or other noises, and are only allowed in common spaces. As was always the case, these devices must be disclosed in the listing.

After April 30, if a host is found in violation of the new rules, they will be investigated and either the listing or their entire account may be removed. These changes arise out of extensive discussions with guests, hosts, privacy experts and advocacy groups.