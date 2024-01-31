Alaska Airlines is offering 30% off flights right now

Alaska Airlines, the airline that takes you to some of the most dramatic and icy blue vistas our country has to offer, announced that it is returning to its full schedule—and that you can get flights for up to 30 percent off this spring. For travel between February 8 and March 13, you can deduct nearly a third off the price, so long as you book by January 31 and use the discount code THANKYOU30. There are some blackout dates to contend with while you travel back and forth to Alaska: February 16 to 24 and March 6 to 13. While there, maybe you'll stay at this Airbnb with incredible views of the Northern Lights.

The airline doesn’t just fly to Alaska, however. You can travel to Hawai’i, Florida, Latin America, and the Bahamas with this carrier, and the discount applies for those destinations, too. You’ve got to pick your day of the week: traveling outbound to these destinations works Sunday through Wednesday, and returning from them works Tuesday through Friday. If you’re traveling to or from any other Alaska Airlines destination, including the state of Alaska but not Prudhoe Bay, the discount code will apply on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. If you can’t make the flights on those specific days, then you can have a conciliatory 10 percent off (as long as you pay attention to blackout dates of February 16 to 24).

A final bit of niceness: you’ll earn 2x the elite qualifying miles every time you fly an Alaska-marketed and operated flight in February 2024. Perfect for saving up for the next trip to this glacial polar wonderland!

Get all the details here.