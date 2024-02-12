Allegiant is offering $45 one-way flights this week

10 new nonstop routes to 14 cities around the country are on sale

Book a trip across the country for less than an Uber ride! In honor of new routes taking off this June, Allegiant Travel Company is offering discount fares starting at just $45.

Allegiant's new routes will create direct flights that previously were not available. And yes, you may recognize that name from last night's Super Bowl stadium in Las Vegas.

From Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), flights will travel between Laredo, Texas via Laredo International Airport (LRD) with one-way fares as low as $69, to Rockford, Illinois via Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD), with one-way fares as low as $79, and to Rapid City, South Dakota via Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) with one-way fares as low as $69.

Those further south will also benefit. Allegiant is adding a new route between Florida's Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Plattsburgh, New York via Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) and from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to Evansville, Indiana via Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) and McAllen, Texas via McAllen International Airport (MFE).

The cheapest fares are from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Tennessee. $45 one-way flights will take off to St. Louis, Missouri, via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV), Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) and South Bend International Airport (SBN).

"This expansion caters to passengers and communities we feel have been overlooked by other carriers," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief revenue officer. "Allegiant's unique business model, connecting small-to-medium sized cities to vacation destinations, creates accessible travel options not otherwise available in what we believe are underserved markets. We know travelers enjoy the convenience of nonstop flights departing from their neighborhood airport."

To secure the special low fares, flights must be purchased by February 13, 2024, for travel by November 11, 2024.