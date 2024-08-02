Amtrak is having a major fall travel sale right now

Now's the time to book your next train trip.

Amtrak just announced its Fall Travel Flash Sale, offering major savings nationwide for travel booked by Wednesday, August 7 for travel between Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Discounts start with at least 30 percent off Flex Fare prices on routes nationwide, no promo The reduced fares apply to trips booked between Thursday, August 1 through Wednesday, August 7 for travel between 2024, with no blackout dates and no promo code necessary. Amtrak outes across the country are included in the sale.

Deals in Coach class include one-way fares as low as $55 between New York and Washington D.C., as low as $70 between Chicago and New York, and as low as $25 from Portland to Seattle.

In Acela business class, deals start at $79 between Philadelphia and Washington D.C., as low as $109 from New York to Washington D.C., and from Boston to New Haven for as low as $86 each way. Acela includes the opportunity to select your seat, which is equipped with extra-large tray tables, plus onboard access to a new Cafe Acela menu featuring more gourmet and artisan products from sustainably sourced, health-conscious, and local brands.

Amtrak is positioning itself as the most eco-friendly way to travel between two cities. Travelers on Amtrak trains decrease their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 83 percent compared to driving and 72 percent compared to flying. Plus, no airport or TSA screening is required to travel.

Visit Amtrak.com/FallSale or the Amtrak app to take advantage of the deals.