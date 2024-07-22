Amtrak is planning a new high-speed rail route in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas. And it's about to get faster.

Amtrak released details of its plan to introduce high-speed rail, Acela, to Texas via a YouTube video detailing the upcoming steps of the plan. The new routes, including a proposed 240-mile between Dallas and Houston, aim to help folks commute efficiently without the need to visit an airport or drive long distances in personal vehicles.

As some of the fastest-growing metropolises in the United States, these cities are prime candidates to be linked by high-speed rail. The I-45, which runs between the two major cities, is known for traffic, and though a flight route exists between the cities, it's inefficient.

“We believe many of the country’s biggest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas, like Houston and Dallas, deserve more high quality high-speed, intercity rail service and we are proud to bring our experience to evaluate this potential project and explore opportunities with Texas Central so the state can meet its full transportation needs," said Amtrak Senior Vice President of High-Speed Rail Development Programs Andy Byford.

While Amtrak's Acela train can travel as fast as 150 miles per hour, the fastest train in the Western Hemisphere, an even faster solution is proposed for the largest state in the continental U.S.: A Japanese bullet train. At 205 miles per hour, an average of 187 miles per hour, this train would be the fastest in the world. The trip between Dallas and Houston would be reduced to under 90 minutes, as opposed to the three and a half hour drive (without traffic) the same route typically takes.

"Once we've got high speed on one or two routes, what Americans will say is, 'We should have had this years ago. It's fantastic. Bring it on. Let's have some more.'" Byford says in the video.

No current timeline is available for the project, but Amtrak certainly seems to be bulding hip.