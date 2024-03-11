Amtrak just added more routes in the Northeast

Earlier this year, Amtrak announced its goal to double its yearly riders by 2040, bringing its total number of passengers to a whopping 66 million. Just last year, the company reported a 24 percent increase in travelers from the year before, surpassing even pre-pandemic numbers. To help kick things off, the train line is increasing its Northeast Regional service to provide more options for East Coast travelers. The resulting changes will result in a 20 percent increase in weekday service and a 10 percent increase on Sundays.

This new increase in service includes four more roundtrips on weekdays and two new roundtrips on weekends between New York’s Penn Station Moynihan Train Hall and Washington Union Station. Additionally, there will be a new weekday morning train from William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philly to New York and an additional weekend trip between Philadelphia and Boston’s South Station.

As Amtrak’s Execute Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch stated, “More people are taking the train than ever before and we’re proud to offer our customers additional travel options when they ride with us on the Northeast Regional.”

So next time you’re thinking of a road trip and want to bypass all that traffic and instead take in the scenic views along the way, you can now book a ticket on Amtrak easier than ever to take advantage of its new, convenient routes.