If you’ve ever needed a kick in the pants to do something you’ve always wanted to do, we’re here to tell you that right now an Amtrak flash sale lets you bring a companion for free if you book a roomette. That’s a huge deal because three meals a day are included with the roomette tickets.

RECOMMENDED: Is it worth upgrading your Amtrak coach seat to a business class?

You know you’ve always wanted to book a private first-class roomette and spend the night on the train, so now’s the time to grab that friend, significant other, cousin, frenemy, or random passerby to be the plus-one in your special little Amtrak cabin.

A roomette is smaller than a bedroom. It only holds two people, and during the day you have two seats facing each other by the big picture window and a foldaway table between you. At night, the two seats fold down to form one bunk while another bunk lowers down from above the window, bunk bed style. An Amtrak attendant will help you with the bunks and turndown service, give you a hand with luggage plus assist with meals if you don’t wish to go to the dining car. The roomettes have a door that closes for privacy and are in a different part of the train than the regular seats. The good news? You have access to a bathroom that is only shared by a few other private rooms. The bad news? You’re right by that bathroom.

Booking a roomette gives you free lounge access at the stations that offer them and priority boarding. Three meals per day are included; dinner is a three-course meal with one alcoholic beverage if desired.

If you’re persuaded enough to learn the details: book your ticket by October 31 at www.amtrak.com/roomsale or on the Amtrak app by using the code C104. This deal is good for travel anytime between Friday, November 1 and Friday, January 31 of 2025, excluding blackout dates. It's valid on all Amtrak long-distance trains except the southbound Auto Train. You can use it for one free companion accompanying an adult paid roomette passenger or for one free companion sharing an accessible bedroom with a qualifying paid passenger.

To whet your appetite, here are a few one-way sample prices for two people sharing the roomette:

Chicago to Dallas, $496

New York City to Atlanta, $499

Los Angeles to Portland, OR, $481

Washington, D.C. to Orlando, $510