We’re just barely into November, and already we’re dreaming of ski season high in the Colorado mountains. This year, Amtrak’s Winter Park Express is starting its seasonal run from Denver to the mountains on December 20—and after the new year, its service will be five days a week. In all, the special ski train will run 69 roundtrips this winter, which is 29 more than last year. Another nice addition this year is another stop for the train in Fraser Valley. You don’t have to be a skier to ride it; have a fun ride, drink some cocoa in the lodge and come home. If you continue on to Fraser, visit the Cozens Ranch Museum and try a local restaurant before jumping back on the train.

But if you are a skier, your equipment is considered a free carry-on. When you board the train, you’ll place your skis or snowboard in a dedicated baggage storage area. You’ll sit in coach class with a big picture window, but if you want even more spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, visit the Sightseer Lounge with its panoramic view windows. The café on board vends snacks and drinks.

You can buy your lift tickets in advance from the Winter Park Resort website. According to Amtrak, “Winter Park receives some of the state’s most consistent snowfall across its 3000+ acres of world-class terrain, and has been voted USA Today’s No. 1 Ski Resort in North America multiple times.”

In December, the express train runs on weekends, December 20-22 and 27-29. The following month, it runs the first weekend, January 3-5, and then after that expands to Thursday-Monday service… all the way through March 31 when ski season draws to a close. The fare starts at $19.

Plans are proposed to expand service even further—so that the route would continue all the way from Denver to Craig.