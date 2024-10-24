Since ships float on copious amounts of water, it would seem just a little bit of soap would make everything clean. But that’s not the case, as the Independent reports. Some of the most grubby cruise ships out there are sailing around the U.S. Let’s look at the S.S. Grimy's report card and see which ones are passing the test.

The most filthy cruise ship out there dirtying the oceans is the German line Hapag-Lloyd’s Hanseatic Inspiration, according to the CDC. That’s because inspectors found maggots feasting on a dead bird under an outdoor grill, insects in food areas, swimming pool strainers that had gone two weeks without being cleaned, food not properly stored and cooled, and “brown residue” in the beer tap and a sink. Yech. All of these things could make passengers very ill.

So who caught the ship in such disarray? The Vessel Sanitation Program which inspects cruise ships, showing up unannounced when ships are in port for surprise inspections. There’s no time to chuck that maggoty bird corpse overboard or swab the decks, me hearties!

Inspectors rate ships on a scale of 100, with 86 or higher being considered satisfactory. The Hanseatic Inspiration’s score? A very dismal 62. Seems like the Hanseatic could stand to be better inspired. Apparently, Hapag-Lloyd has sprung into action to remedy the violations.

Another poorly performing ship is Margaritaville at Sea’s Paradise, although it at least got a B with a score of 83. Inspectors felt that any version of paradise should include soap in the handwashing station and an operable walk-in freezer, refrigerator and deep fat fryer.

Scoring a decent 86 were Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess, Carnival Cruises’ Carnival Breeze, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima and MSC Cruises’ Magnifica.

And pulling a straight 100 were 19 cruise ships which included Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas and Carnival Cruises’ Carnival Spirit. Carnival Cruises is a particularly tidy line. After 30 inspections of its fleet, all ships passed, with 27 receiving a score of 90 or above, including two in the last year scoring 100.