Arby’s is giving away free sandwiches every week in April

It’s not often that a restaurant admits it’s having trouble convincing people its food is awesome, but that’s what’s happening this month with Arby’s. They are determined to reach out to what they call “roast beef doubters” by offering a free sandwich each week this month so you can try it out and become a lifelong fan. It’s Free Sandwich Month!

So here is the deal: you need to register for the Arby’s Rewards program—easy enough to do—and then place your order for a sandwich through the app or online at Arby’s.com. Each week in April, you can get a free sandwich, either the company's traditional roast beef sandwich with the delicious horsey sauce (which is a creamier version of a horseradish sauce) or other offerings, like the Greek gyro, the smokehouse brisket sandwich, or the chicken, bacon, Swiss sandwich. And don’t forget about the slinky-shaped curly fries and the fun mythology behind the restaurant’s name: it’s not phonetically RB’s for roast beef but instead is an acronym for the Raffel Brothers, who started the brand in 1964.

Photograph: Shutterstock/Ashlyn Dych Arby’s Roast Turkey Sandwich

Just to make an already fun promotion even more playful, Arby’s will be launching a social media campaign with the “Try Detector,” which will showcase participants trying an Arby’s sandwich for the first time. They will be strapped into biometric scanners, and have to tell the truth about the delicious sensations crossing their taste buds.

This offer is good for skeptics and believers alike. So if you already are a fan, April is just going to be a fabulous month for you. Eat up!