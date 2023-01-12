Yesterday, followers of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Twitter account got an exciting announcement in their feed: the company plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, Texas! The park will feature immersive themed lands aimed at pleasing families with young children. Conceptual renderings of the park show it to have a pastel palette of pinks, purples and yellows with four or five pods surrounding a central pool with fountains. Excitingly, off to the side appears to be a large circular maze.

In the Twitter thread, people asked the company “not to forget us big kids,” to “bring some Hogwarts to Frisco” and to “please build the land of Shrek,” while others warned that the area was already deeply congested traffic-wise.

The park will be sized for a regional audience, says an official statement supplied to the press by Universal, which means a less daunting experience for families navigating crowds. And it is intended to be “specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children,” a great idea for younger kids who can be scared even by tame-seeming dark rides and imagery at larger theme parks. It will have a “different look, feel and scale,” from Universal’s existing parks.

On 97 acres, the park will offer rides, character meet-and-greets, shows and dining, with an adjacent themed hotel.

So why did Universal choose Texas for this new park? Its population increase and ability to attract business. Frisco in particular is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., according to the statement.

