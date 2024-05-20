Book a flight to Europe for as low as $99 this Memorial Day

Mark your calendars this Memorial Day Weekend if you’re planning a European vacation later this year. From May 20th through 27th, PLAY, the low-cost Icelandic airline is offering $99 flights from the United States to Iceland, as well as $129 flights to other popular European cities, including Amsterdam, London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf. These incredible money-saving deals are valid for travel booked between August and December 2024.

For interested passengers, the deal includes flights leaving out of major city airports like Boston Logan International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and New York Stewart International Airport. Of course, some restrictions and baggage fees apply, which can be viewed in detail on the airline’s website.

However, despite these restrictions, PLAY’s upcoming flash sale is an opportune moment to book that dream vacation or take care of holiday travel before flight prices skyrocket. Have you been daydreaming of sipping a French 75 at a sidewalk cafe in Paris? Or taking in renowned artwork at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam? What about taking a stroll along the Rhine in Dusseldorf? All of these options are within reach should you be willing to book those flights within the coming week—all for the price of a nice dinner.