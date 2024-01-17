Cherry blossoms are nice, but have you heard of almond blossom season?

Can't get to Japan to see the cherry blossoms? How about a pivot to California’s Central Valley? Here, you’ll find the only place in the world where 1.5 million acres of white and pink almond blossoms blanket the countryside, creating “valley snow.” These beautiful blooms happen yearly for just four weeks, from mid-February through mid-March. While you might think grapes are California’s biggest crop, thanks to its thriving wine industry, it’s actually almonds… and the Central Valley supplies 80 percent of the world’s almonds. Time to book a road trip to drive past these beautiful fields in bloom! Don't forget to pull over and roll down the windows to inhale the fragrance from these trees, said to be similar to jasmine or lilies, but with a hint of nuttiness in the undertone.

Photograph: Shutterstock/Tupungato

In Modesto, two orchards permit you to walk among the trees, perfect for those Instagram reels: Rodin Farms and Richard’s Ranch. You can take an Almond Blossom Cruise there, alone or with fellow merrymakers on the Petal to the Metal tour bus package. The ride takes around four hours and includes a swag bag, a snack, and olive oil tasting at the country’s oldest operating olive oil producer...and best of all, an almond butter milkshake from the sixth-generation family-run business Roberts Ferry Gourmet in the town of Waterford. If you want to go at your own pace, download the Wayfarer app’s two-hour audio tour. Two cruise packages include this app, swag bags, and discounts for local dining and drinking: the “Almond Joy Package” and a Family ABC package that includes coloring books, stickers and other treats.

Other attractions in the region include the longest covered bridge west of the Mississippi (maybe you’ll see Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep there), the Knights Ferry Bridge. It’s also a great spot for river rafting. Meanwhile, the town of Oakdale is the cowboy capital of the world—and it’s the gateway to Yosemite.