Could airlines soon be required to make economy-class seats bigger?

Show of hands: who's ever felt like their airplane seat wasn't big enough? If you wanted more room to stretch, to relax, you might be happy to hear that the FAA is working on a minimum seat size, as reported by USA Today.

Currently, there's no minimum seat size, and so airlines are free to determine what size butt to accommodate. But the issue is actually deeper than just "I feel smushed." When more seats are crammed into airlines, it makes emergency evacuation take longer. We're supposed to be able to get off a plane in 90 seconds or less if only half the emergency exits are available.

Yeah. We're scoffing too. (That stipulation requires people to leave their baggage behind and just zoom to the exits, but human nature is showing that people still take their bags and slow down the process... which could mean that people on the back end of the line might not make it).

To support that 90 second rule, airlines have been using computer modeling to test evacuation, but it's clear that live tests with real passengers will deliver more realistic data. It's important to note that elderly, under age, or disabled passengers were not included in some of the hypothetical computer testing.

According to USA Today, economy seats can be a mere 16 inches wide, with rows as close as 28 inches apart. That's a tight squeeze, so new FAA legislation requires more studying of the issue while looking at factors like passenger age, height, weight, disability, speech issues or language barriers, baggage issues, the presence of service animals and other factors that could slow down people exiting the plane in an emergency.

Depending on these testing adjustments, we may see regulations for a minimum seat size. Cheering ensues! Not just for comfort's sake, but for that scary possibility of needing to get off the plane pronto. Of course, such changes could result in a higher airline ticket cost.