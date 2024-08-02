Curious about cruising? These unexpected cruise lines should be on your radar this year.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) recently revealed in its 2024 State of the Cruise Industry report that cruise demand is soaring. Some key findings are the number of new-to-cruise travelers has increased by 27 percent of cruisers over the past two years, as well as increase of 12 percent over the past year. If you’re looking to take a cruise, you may have heard of the popular lines, but there could be cruise lines you aren’t familiar with. Here are three cruises to consider.

If you're seeking luxury: Crystal

While Crystal (formerly Crystal Cruises) has always been a revered brand since its original launch in 1990, the past couple of years have been incredibly monumental for the cruise line, following the 2022 acquisition by A&K Travel Group and an extensive $150 million refurbishment of both ships, reported Jacqueline Barney, SVP, global marketing for Crystal. According to Barney, dedicated butler service is extended for every single guest and the line boasts amazing foodie experiences like Nobu’s only restaurant at sea and the much-anticipated debut of Beefbar. Additionally, both ships in the fleet -Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony have a nearly 1-1 guest-to-staff ratio, making the Crystal experience that much more intimate and personalized, said Barney.

If you want more excursions and activities: Viking Ocean

If you’re looking for a new line to try, and you want to sail without children, then Viking Ocean, an adult-only cruise that includes amenities that discerning travelers want included—like Wi-Fi, beer and wine with lunch and dinner, specialty dining, all outside staterooms, and no sales pressure to purchase add-ons, this could be the answer to everything on your cruise wish-list, said Kelly Connor, travel adviser with AAA Club Alliance in Marlton, NJ. And, with an included excursion in each port, Connor said Viking Ocean’s excursions are curated to offer guests unique and authentic experiences that explore art, culture and food. In addition, she noted how onboard experiences are created to teach and enrich people’s understanding of the destinations. “For instance, an onboard cooking school allows people to pick their food ingredients at a local market, then return to make a meal onboard,” noted Connor. I sailed on Viking Nepture last year and thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon tea experience and appreciated the entertainment performances by local musicians and artists. “Overall, Viking offers a more culturally curated experience for a refined adult traveler who is less interested in a pool party,” added Connor. “This travel experience is an elegantly crafted cultural vacation.”

If you're curious about river cruises: AmaWaterways

If you’re looking to try a new vacation option that offers leisurely history experiences in destinations like Europe, then you may want to consider a river cruise. One brand that is a stand-out is AmaWaterways, which is known in the industry as offering a choice of several excursions in a port, and these are included in your cruise price. These excursions often include a walking tour in the city with a local guide, and there is a tier of options offered from gentle to moderate to active. A focus on wellness can also be found on this line. AmaWaterways has a wellness professional on board, has bicycles guests can use, and exercise classes are also offered. One ship in the fleet AmaMagna, which sails on the Danube River, has a pickleball court for enthusiasts. I have sailed on two AmaWaterways river cruises and I must say I had flawless vacations. I thought the service was attentive, the food was very good and the excursions offered me an authentic experience in the European cities that I visited. I recommend AmaWaterways for a river cruise vacation, especially if it’s your first river cruise.