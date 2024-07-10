We all know plastic straws have a devastating environmental impact, to the degree that some states have banned them (California, Oregon, New York, Washington DC and Colorado). They can harm wildlife and live forever as non-biodegradable material. But we also know that coffee can stain your teeth, so it’s nice to circumvent our bright whites while funneling tea and coffee straight to the back. Straws are also integral for use by disabled or hospitalized people who can't drink otherwise. A great alternative? Reusable straws that we clean and bring with us for future drinks. Today at Starbucks, you can get a free, limited-edition, reusable straw with the purchase of any handcrafted cold drink.

You can order any handcrafted cold beverage (iced drinks, the refreshers, frappuccinos) to get your reusable straw. It’s compatible with the Starbucks cold cup lids and most of the company’s reusable cold cups if you bought one and bring it back for use (we’re excited if you did! Nice work.)

What if you don’t have time to get to the location nearest you? The straw giveaway also works if you order delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. And if you preorder through the Starbucks app, you also get the free straw.

As with anything in life, this is only available while supplies last.