Disney World is raising ticket prices again

Want a hot tip for travel to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando? If you’re someone who’s saving up for a big trip (rather than someone who makes it happen regularly), go this year. That’s because the park will be raising its prices in 2025, as reported by CNN.

Single-day, single-park prices have gone up $10, which can be hefty if there are many people in your party. CNN noted that a mid-August weekday ticket for Disney’s Animal Kingdom rose from $109 this year to $119 on the same date in 2025.

Other fare hikes are less dramatic, such a $5 increase for some tickets when parameters shift. Similarly, Park Hopper tickets have gone up $5-$10 depending on selecting certain dates. The maximum ticket price for single-day, single-park is still listed at $189 for both years, although our Time Out team scanned all available tickets and couldn’t find one priced higher than $169.

The important thing to note is that savvy Disney parkgoers see this as a signal that more fare hikes are on the way since Disney seems to be adopting a policy of raising prices as they add dates to their calendar. For instance, as of this writing, you can only purchase a ticket through October 31, 2025, so when the November tickets are released, they could sport an increased price. However, that doesn’t mean that unpurchased tickets in 2024 couldn’t also suddenly rise in price.

Another tip? The theme park’s website has the option to click on which months have the lowest-priced one-day tickets, and right now, those months are August and September of 2024.

Third tip? If you book a Disney Resort hotel in 2025, you will get free admission to a water park on your check-in day. You can drift on a lazy river at Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach and splash to your heart’s content.