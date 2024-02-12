United States
P.F. Chang's pork dumplings
P.F. Chang's pork dumplings

Dumped? This restaurant wants to heal your heart with dumplings.

P.F. Chang's is playing Cupid this Valentine's Day

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Heartbroken? Hungry? P.F. Chang's may just have the cure.

The Asian-fusion restaurant wants to turn your breakup around with the gift of free dumplings in exchange for a story of being dumped. DUMP-lings never tasted so good.

Starting today, February 12, recent dumpees can text their breakup story or a screenshot of their breakup text (oof), in exchange for a coupon for six free shrimp or pork dumplings at the restaurant or for delivery. Send heartbreaking details to 855-697-6181, starting with CHANGSDUMPLINGS, for details. 

"At P. F. Chang's, we believe in embracing every chapter of our guests' lives, even the ones marked by heartbreak.” said Elisa Cordova, Director of Brand Marketing from P.F. Chang’s. “Our DUMPlings program is more than just a promotion; it's a testament to our commitment to surprising and delighting our guests who aren’t feeling the love this season. We wanted to launch a fun, light-hearted program that reminds those finding themselves single during a month that shines a spotlight on couples that breakups may suck, but at least our dumplings don't. ”

Worried your happiness is costing you half a dozen dumplings? This promotion runs through February, including National Breakup Day on February 21, so you have plenty of time to ditch your beloved for a steamy snack. 

A purchase of at least $1 is required to redeem your DUMP-ling coupon. Texting PF Chang's also means you consent to marketing messages, so don't worry, the free dumpling purveyor isn't going to ghost you (unless you opt out). That's true love. 

