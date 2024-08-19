Now's the time to book a fall getaway! Or another, if your schedule is filling up.

JetBlue just announced the kickoff of the airline's annual Big Fall Sale with a week of major deals dropping from Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23.

And booking a JetBlue flight for the autumnal months may even be cheaper than getting to the airport with this sale. Deals include one-way fares from $39 and JetBlue Vacations packages, which include flights and two hotel nights, from $152.

All travel included in the sale takes place between September 10 through November 20, 2024 and excludes Thursday, Friday, and Sunday travel. Still, if you're willing to be a bit flexible with your dates (and maybe get creative with your vacation days and JetBlue's high-speed in-flight WiFi), there are some major deals out there.

From New York City, travelers can book travel to Europe for under $300, including one-way fares to Amsterdam (AMS) starting at $249, Paris (CDG) starting at $249, London (LHR, LGW) starting at $249, and Dublin (DUB) starting at $199. Domestically, travelers can depart from New York to Miami (MIA) for $49 or West Palm Beach (PBI) for the same price. Fares to Atlanta (ATL) start at $59 and flights to Saint Vincent (SVD) are $99.

Those booking with TrueBlue points can also find fares as low as 4,400 points, including trips between Boston (BOS) and New York City, or Atlanta (ATL), Nashville (BNA), Portland (PMW), Savannah (SAV), and New York.

Already, JetBlue has poised itself as the airline to fly this fall. A new slate of autumnal content will showcase the New York-based airline's most famous films including When Harry Met Sally, The Devil Wears Prada and Uptown Girls. For Hispanic Heritage Month the airline will also stream hits like Selena, In the Heights and Problemista, plus animated favorites like Coco and Encanto. In October, ‘JetBoo’ will show seasonal classics like Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus and Sixth Sense.

In-flight coffee and tea drinkers can also now request complimentary plant-based milk, thanks to the complimentary offering of Lakeland Dairies’ Oat Milk in a Stick on all flights.