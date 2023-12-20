Five travel resolutions you should absolutely make in 2024

As the year draws to a close, most of us take a moment to evaluate what we did in the last 12 months: what we wish we hadn’t done—and what we wish we had done more of. And when that relates to travel, it’s important to consider how our behavior affects those in the spaces we travel to, as well as our own mental health. We should all return from a trip feeling dazzled and confident that our visit also benefited the local economy and artisans, restaurateurs and historic and cultural sites. Here are a few of our resolutions to get you started. Pack your suitcase and get ready to be a happy, well-balanced traveler.

1. Take fewer photos

Instead, look with your eyes and your whole being. In Tahoe this weekend, I watched mist move across the snow-capped mountains and while my impulse was to grab my camera in my purse a few feet away, I, instead, chose to revel in what I saw. And I was glad I had because the mist had obscured the mountain within seconds. I would’ve missed that beautiful play of light and mist, with my back turned to the spectacular view as I rummaged in my purse.

2. Pick an offbeat destination

Choose a less well-traveled place. You’ll put needed money into the local economy and avoid the damaging effects of over-tourism at the very popular sites. There’s a reason some places are globally famous and everyone wants to go—but selecting a place that is actually seeking visitors and where infrastructure can support them, that’s better. Plus, you’ll benefit from sharing photos and experiences that few know about.

3. Run, don’t skip, from skiplagging

If you love traveling enough to employ the elaborate scheme of skiplagging, then you’d be heartbroken if you were caught and banned for life from the airline… or even sued by it. The practice is technically legal, but airlines don’t like it when you book a flight for its price but then abandon the itinerary at a layover. The unfilled seat for the rest of the itinerary puzzles them, and they see it as lost revenue.

4. Accomplish small acts of sustainability

Just committing to carrying a metal water vessel on your trip and not purchasing plastic bottles is a great step—and if every traveling American did it, we would see results. Just make sure you empty it before the security lines. You’ll save money and make a small difference. The next step is getting plastic manufacturers to make fewer of these single-use water bottles.

5. Only pack the essentials

There’s no need to check a bag, and in fact, it will make you move faster through the airport to have everything in your carry-on instead of waiting impatiently at the baggage claim carousel. Plus, bags can’t get lost if they aren’t checked! We love the Hynes Eagle 38L carry-on backpack, which lies flat, opens like a suitcase and even fits under the seat in front of you (hello, fellow economy light travelers!)

Walk lightly, appreciate what you see, and be grateful for kind human interactions!