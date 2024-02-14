United States
Four essential tips to help you avoid crowds on a cruise ship

You want seabreezes but also privacy

Erika Mailman
Erika Mailman
If you’ve never taken a cruise before, it may seem daunting thinking about sharing a city at sea with (depending on the size of the ship) thousands of people. You may think it will be hard to find some space to enjoy that sea breeze or privacy with your significant other, and you might even be worried it will feel like you’re elbow to elbow with people and trapped on the boat. Here to help us with locating spaces on board that can be less crowded is Condé Nast Traveler. Here are their suggestions for making a quieter sail:

1. Book a balcony stateroom. You’ll have an outdoor space to yourself, even if small. And if you are doing an especially scenic cruise, you’ll be glad to have private views of, say, Alaskan icebergs or incredible turquoise waters. Additionally, these upgraded rooms often come with access to private areas of the ship, the so-called ship within a ship.

2. If your cruise line offers it, pay for the premium deck space by the pool: a guaranteed lounge seat (often with extras like snacks) or a cabana. That way, you won’t be enraged by people draping towels over lounge chairs and then leaving for hours.

3. Explore the ship on the first day. Scope out the joint and figure out your favorite places to hunker down. There are even hidden booths , hammocks and seats that might not show up on the deck plans. You can determine which bars may be minimally attended during certain hours and enjoy stretching out.

4. Ask the crew. They know the best spots on the ship and the generalized timeframe of when they become crowded.

