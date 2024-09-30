Is it just us, or is everyone getting Covid again? And it seems like a fair number of those cases (cough cough me) came directly from travel. We have good news to share; the government is again offering four free at-home tests for every household. As of late September, you can fill out a very quick form online, which means four kits will come to you via U.S. mail, absolutely free. Even if Covid seems like a distant memory, it's a good idea to have these kits in your medicine cabinet at home—and you'll want to test before any significant trip.

The test kits include four individual rapid antigen tests that work with nasal swabs that you perform at home (good instructions are included to walk you through the process). These test kits may include kits with extended shelf life and updated expiration dates. If you’re concerned that test kits you already have on hand have expired, please first check this website, where the FDA lists kits in alphabetical order that may say on the box that they have expired but are still effective.

If you don’t have access to a computer to fill out the online form, please call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) for help placing an order for your free at-home tests.

Some things to know about the test kits:

They’re rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR (which stands for “polymerase chain reaction” and is a test that must be performed by a healthcare provider)

They can be taken at home or other locations (just make sure to safely dispose of used swabs and contaminated materials if you aren’t at home). You’ll get results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)

They can be used for testing even if you do not have COVID-19 symptoms

They can be used for testing whether or not you’re up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines

They are also called self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests

The orders started shipping on September 30 and will continue on a fluid basis while supplies last. The only information you need to include is your name and your address (you may also optionally supply your email address if you wish to be notified when the test kits ship). You’re also encouraged to stay current with your Covid booster shot.