You don’t need to feel the luck of the Irish to cash in on some St. Patrick’s Day cheer this year. To celebrate the holiday, Krispy Kreme is giving away free O’riginal Glazed donuts (we see what you did there KK), a green-hued take on their classic glazed version. However, there’s a slight catch – deserving customers will need to don some shamrock-colored clothing when visiting their local store to get a free treat.

All customers wearing green between March 15th and 17th can go home with a free donut, whether making a purchase or not. However, if you stop by, you might catch an eyeful of the chain’s four new donuts launched just for the holiday and whip out your wallet anyway.

First up in the new lineup is The Luck of the Rainbow, an Original Glazed donut dipped in green icing and topped with a buttercream cloud and rainbow sprinkles. Shoot Shamrock is a similar Original Glazed donut, this time decorated with a swirled green icing and shamrock. Customers can order the new Shamrock Cookies ‘N Kreme donut for more of a mouthful. This variety features an unglazed donut with an Oreo filling dipped in white and green icing and topped with sprinkles. Last but not least, Plaid Party is a donut filled with the store’s classic filling and dipped in chocolate icing with a drizzle of green icing on top.

As it turns out, you don’t need to find the end of the rainbow to score gold this weekend.