Get paid to find the biggest wiener in America

It’s not the size of your stadium, but the motion of your ocean, as one lucky person is going to find out this summer when they win the job of wiener measurer for Major League Baseball. It’s a... small job... and pays only $2,500, but the requirements are fairly stiff. The Wiener Connoisseur, paid by gambling website BetUs, will need to attend major league baseball games in no more than three out of 30 stadiums and record the length of the hot dog there. Gives a whole new meaning to the word ballpark!

It could be a little awkward being the person who is taking the time to measure… or it could be a social media win. When your “office” is a major league stadium with a roaring crowd, a cold brew, and thrilling play on the field below, you know you’ve won at adulting.

To apply for the job, you must be passionate about hot dogs and love their every inch. You must have strong opinions about their preparation (grilled or boiled? big difference), understand the wide world of wieners, and have a lighthearted approach to whipping out your measuring tape. The following metrics must be recorded for each stadium’s hot dog: length, diameter, weight, and price—but oddly enough, not taste. Seems like a pretty key component.

Your travel expenses to each game will be covered, plus you’ll get free seats, the $2,500 rate, a $500 gift card to the MLB gift shop, and a one-year subscription to MLB TV. To apply, you’ll fill out an online form that asks you to describe why you should be picked to be the Wiener Connoisseur. You must be 18 or over and a “mainland/lower 48” U.S. resident: no one from Hawai’i or Alaska. Your application automatically subscribes you to the company’s email list. The deadline is April 18, and the turnaround time comes at you like a fastball: you’ll hear if you booked the gig by the 22nd.