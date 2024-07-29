Stop counting down the waning days of summer and start planning your next warm-weather getaway.

Holland America Line just announced its "Save on Sunshine" sale, offering up to 40 percent off cruises booked by August 20, 2024, for travel through May 2025. That's plenty of time to plan for a 12-day voyage through the Panama Canal (starting at $2,239), a 14-day exploration of the Mexican Riviera and California Coast ($1419), or a four-day private island and Bahamas tour for just $494.

The deals offer up to 40 percent off the price of the cruise, plus crew appreciation (gratuities). The best available fares are offered with some conditions, typically to travelers who pay in full, though sometimes just a deposit is required. These trips are nonrefundable and all prices are per person, based on double occupancy. All taxes and fees are included in the price.

Many of the cruises included in the sale take place during the December holidays, so you can be booked and busy before seasonal stress even starts to set in.

Holland America Line cruises depart from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Boston, San Diego, and Vancouver. A 58-day trip across the South Pacific from Seattle to Sydney, Australia, with a stop in Honolulu, is also included in the sale. The best fare for the two-month trip starts at $11,949 for a veranda room.

Want to travel with pals? Holland America Line also offers a $50 referral credit to any friends you refer who book on Holland America Line, so you can start influencing your crew to take a discounted winter trip and reap the rewards.