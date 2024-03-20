Here are all the weird eclipse-themed foods you can buy

It will be a tremendously exciting three minutes for those of you who are in the path of totality, watching the complete solar eclipse (with protective lenses, of course. Please tell us you’ll be wearing protective lenses) and enjoying the majesty of our universe doing its thing. But it’s possible that hunger may overtake you just at the crucial moment, so it’s important to pregame with these eclipse-themed foods. Plus, it’s just fun if you’re hosting an eclipse-watching party to have a stellar (ha) spread for your guests. Here goes!

Sonic Drive-In is launching a limited-edition drink in honor of the eclipse called the Blackout Slush Float, which tastes like cotton candy and dragon fruit and is pure black to represent the temporary blocking of the sun. It’s covered with white soft serve plus blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles. You won’t need glasses to look at your drink, but just in case, Sonic is handing out free solar eclipse viewing glasses with every purchase of the new drink from now until May 5, while supplies last. Way to kill two birds with one meteor!

Photograph: Courtesy Sonic Score free glasses with your Sonic float

Cosmic ice cream is here, and it’s not the nasty freeze-dried kind the real-life astronauts have to eat! It’s Jeni’s Punk Stargonaut collection with three flavors inspired by fictional alien fruits: Nebula Berry, Cosmic Bloom and Purple Star Born. An old fan favorite has also been brought back, the Super Moon. If you buy at the scoop shop, you’ll get a free topping of Space Dust, plus Jeni’s-branded 3D space glasses to observe the eclipse.

Oreo’s limited-edition Space Dunk cookies come in beautiful interstellar packaging. The regular cookie now has a spaceship design and is filled with pink and blue marshmallow-flavored “cosmic creme” and popping candies. You can win a trip to (almost) space with the space tourism company Space Perspective in a SpaceBallon, which provides the first carbon-neutral way to travel to space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OREO (@oreo)

From now until April 8, Smoothie King is offering an Eclipse Berry Blitz Smoothie. It has bananas, blueberries, apple-blueberry juice, white grape-lemon juice, protein, and blue spirulina. Bonus: if you’re in the path of totality, you’ll also receive a pair of Smoothie King-branded eclipse glasses with your purchase.

Flavor your own intergalactic beverage with Torani’s Galaxy Syrup, made in collaboration with an astronomer to riff on the molecular structure of dust clouds in outer space (which apparently tastes like raspberries and rum—and you won't believe the nasty smells astronauts report in outer space). The company’s website offers recipes for various space-themed drinks.

Finally, don’t forget to grab a few packets of Eclipse gum to chew away! The company is lucky that its package already features a complete solar eclipse—we all want fresh breath when we’re in the dark and waiting for the sun to reemerge.