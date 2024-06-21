Here are five ways to avoid travel scams, according to experts

When we travel, sometimes we worry about those stories we hear (or Youtube videos we watch) about pickpockets. We’re buying cross-chest purses so no one can slip the strap off our shoulders, or wearing a fanny pack stomach-side to protect our wallets and our passports. But information is golden when it comes to avoiding the kind of situation that can ruin or at least seriously dampen a vacation. The computer security company McAfee has shared a list of common travel scams so you can keep your eyes open while you’re away from home and vulnerable.

1. Beware of impersonation scams. People can pretend to be hotel staff, tour guides, or fellow travelers to gain your trust and get you to hand over valuable information...or even your luggage! For instance, when someone approaches you claiming to be a hotel employee, feel free to ask them for identification. Better yet, call the hotel itself (with the number you have, not one that person supplies) to double-check.

2. Watch out for phishing. Similarly, beware of emails that seem to come from hotels, banks, or airlines. You might be tricked into revealing sensitive information or even downloading malware. Don’t click on any links, and be in contact with the true organization using contact information from the official website.

3. Be wary of public WiFi networks. It’s awful because you need to check your email, but those free networks can sometimes be a trap. What can hackers get? Your log-in credentials, your credit card information, and your personal messages. Never do financial transactions on public WiFi. Instead, use a VPN to encrypt that connection.

4. Wait to share vacation photos and itinerary plans until you return home. Yes, it’s fun to share images in the moment, but thieves and cybercriminals will now know where you are, and if they’re there, too, it could spell trouble. It will also let them customize phishing attempts to make them seem more convincing. The unspoken danger, too, is that you’re letting people know you’re not at home and this might be a good time to burglarize.

5. Before you go, take a few steps to strengthen your personal information. As someone whose Instagram was hacked while I was on vacation, I heartily recommend installing two-step authentication before the hacker does...nothing’s as frustrating as having a log-in code sent to someone else’s phone! McAfee also recommends using unique passwords for each account rather than typing in the same thing for all of them, making sure all your software is up to date, covering your hand when you use an ATM so a hidden camera (or a hovering person) can’t see your PIN, and keeping an eye on your accounts while you’re gone so you can respond immediately if there’s anything suspicious.

But don’t let these worries ruin your good time. Scams are out there, but with good sense and good luck, you’ll coast through a great vacation and return with a wallet that you depleted, not the scammers, with worthwhile purchases and experiences!