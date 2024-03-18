Here’s how to avoid a travel scam during spring break

You know the drill. It’s time to start planning that next big trip so you get online and start searching for the best travel deals to save a couple of bucks. But behind a lot of those seemingly great deals lie scammers waiting to steal your hard-earned cash.

Often, you’ll receive emails or find websites advertising a head-scratchingly low-priced deal or a free vacation. However, be wary of these promotions—you’ll likely be charged countless fees or unable to find specific details about said deal. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) offers tips to avoid falling for travel scams so that your picture-perfect vacation doesn’t turn into a holiday nightmare.

1. Never pay with wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or gift cards. If you find a great-looking travel promo, but it ends up asking you to pay via one of these methods, it’s a scam. Paying through any of these means makes it virtually impossible to get your money back once you’ve been swindled.

2. Don’t sign or pay anything until you have specific details. Many scams will entice you by offering “luxury” accommodations or “five-star” resorts, however, if the address of the hotel or company name is missing, don’t book the trip. Knowing the exact address or company will allow you to research on your own. Plus, make sure to get copies of all of the cancellation and return policies before signing and paying for anything.

3. Do your research. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Try Googling the company or agent's name along with the words “review” or “scam” and see if you get any hits. Reading previous reviews will help give you peace of mind before booking.

When in doubt, don’t book it. Instead, stay apprised of travel deals offered by your favorite trusted airlines or hotel brands, or wait for holiday discounts.