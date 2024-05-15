Here’s the full list of Red Lobster restaurants that are closing permanently and why

For many folks, especially those that are lucky enough to live in or visit Maine, summer means one iconic dish: lobster, served with drawn butter, corn on the cob and coleslaw (preferably served outside on a picnic table overlooking a harbor with boats and a lighthouse). For those who can’t get there, the chain restaurant Red Lobster served a need. But unfortunately, many of the locations are going to be closing, just like a lobster claw contained in a rubber band. Here’s everything we know so far about the loss of this seafood standby.

Why did Red Lobster close?

While the company’s official website news page still doesn’t talk about the closures, reliable sources like NBC Bay Area report that the company has struggled with debt. Additionally, promotions like last summer’s “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” didn’t fare well and created more losses. There’s also been a lot of leadership turnover—all of which combined to spell briny disaster.

How many Red Lobsters will be closing?

Nearly a hundred: at least count, 93.

Where are the Red Lobsters that are closing?

At least one Red Lobster location will close in 27 U.S. states, according to Fox59.com, which looked through the company’s website to count the locations marked as closed. The states are Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Marlyland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

When are the restaurants closing?

They are already closed. Some employees even showed up to work to find the doors locked.

What’s been the reaction to the news?

According to posts on X, people are bummed. “WE RIDE AT DAWN, ya hear me?” posted one upset lobsterer. One commenter saw a golden opportunity, though: “OK who wants to go in on a Red Lobster with me??? We could have our very own lobster tank!!!!! note: lobsters not included.”

And one relieved person noted that their location still seemed to be okay: “So glad the san bruno red lobster [California] seems to be on the survival list.”

So, is that true about the tanks?

Possibly! The company is auctioning off equipment from the closed locations, including ovens, refrigerators, dining room furniture, lobster tanks, and those cute plastic bibs.