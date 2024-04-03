Here's where you can take the bus to see the solar eclipse

Is it too late to buy plane tickets to see April 8’s total solar eclipse—or out of your budget? Either way, don’t give up hope. You can still find a way to the path of totality to increase your chances of a beautiful view of the sun completely blocked by the moon, only its fringe of corona visible, an experience that won’t come again for 20 years… by taking the bus. A long-distance bus is an affordable way to get there—and we can only imagine a good party atmosphere if you get a group of friends together to do it with you. Busbud has pulled together a list of regions where you can easily take the bus to the path of totality: all of them for less than $49.

For instance, if you’re based in Chicago, you can take the bus for 5.5 hours to Toledo for your solar eclipse experience for around $27. Or hop on for a shorter ride of three hours to Indianapolis for a little more than $29.

If you’re in Texas but not in the right swath of visibility, there are several options to get you there. From the Houston area, you can head to San Antonio (2.5 hours, $29), Austin (3 hours, $23), Dallas (3 hours, $25) or Fort Worth (3 hours, $25). Abilene folks can also get to Fort Worth for $34 with a ride that lasts 2.5 hours.

Are you based in New York State? From Albany, you can ride to Saranac Lake for $49 on a 3.5-hour ride to catch your eclipse. If you’re in Ithaca, head to Syracuse, an hour and a half away, for just $21.

There are many more options for astrotourists living near St. Louis, Columbus, Memphis, Louisville, Cincinnati, and various Canadian cities as well. So don’t fret about plane reservations!