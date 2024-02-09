I just took my first flight with the Apple Vision Pro and I’m never traveling without them again—here’s why

As someone who travels for work several weeks out of the month, I often get questions about my best travel tips. Usually, my list includes swiping with Nozin before heading for the airport (reduces the risk of catching anything airborne); becoming a Chase Marriott Bonvoy point loyalist (you’ll want these hotel perks); and downloading the TimeWarp app (the only way to get over jetlag quickly). New to the new list this week: pack your Apple Vision Pro. I recently traveled with my AVP (what the cool kids call it), and they exceeded my expectations and transformed my airplane experience. It’s my new BFF on all my travel adventures, and here’s why.

You have your own 4K movie theater.

Forget that tiny little monitor you have to squint to see (good luck making out Brad Pitt’s facelift in whatever hit movie he’s in now). You have a full 4k theater experience right in front of you, which is quite surreal. Think theater size, scale it up or down, with incredible spatial audio and the option to hide away the world around you as little or as much as you want. You are truly engulfed in whatever it is you are watching. Plus, you can position yourself in the front row or a balcony seat—your preferred POV is a setting away. Pro tip: Just make sure to pre-download the movie over Wi-Fi before boarding.

Photograph: Gio Gutierrez for Time Out

Easily meditate and decompress during stressful travel moments.

After rushing through the airport like a madman and almost missing my flight (Miami traffic), I got to my seat on the plane, opened the built-in mindfulness app and used my AVP to create the perfect Zen space. I made the room darker, closed my eyes, and took deep breaths, listening to an audio chill soundtrack. My heart rate slowed and I relaxed like I’ve never experienced before.

Privacy!

You know those people. Hell, you might be one of them. The person seated next to you side-eyeing everything you’re doing, not-so-subtly glancing to see what you’re reading instead of minding their own business. Yeah, that won’t happen anymore. Whether you are a business exec with some interdepartmental, top-secret emails to read or a regular person just Instagram-stalking or watching TikToks, you’ll be like James Bond with AVP: For Your Eyes Only.

Photograph: Gio Gutierrez for Time Out Scroll and read without prying eyes

Uninterrupted reading, and you don’t even need the overhead light.

I read a few chapters of my book club’s February selection, and the text was so crisp and sharp, better than reading on my iPhone or iPad. Highlighting text and bookmarking is as easy as pinching a selection, and flicking the wrist to turn pages made me feel Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s also guilt-free reading as you don’t have to turn on the overhead light and annoy the passengers next to you while they sleep.

Reclaim your tray table.

The AVP gives you the luxury of space. The tray will finally be free of your massive electronic devices, and you can go back to using it for what it’s meant for: drinking and pretzels. I love wearing a computer on my face. Words I never thought I’d say.

Photograph: Gio Gutierrez for Time Out Apple Vision Pro

Use them during takeoff and landing.

Flight attendants have no idea how to classify the AVP. Is it a “large electronic device?” Is it the same as using a cell phone in airplane mode? Unlike my neighbor, who had to stow away his laptop, I was never asked to remove or put them away during takeoff and landing. Until the airlines figure out what to consider the AVP, I’ll be gaming the system with the greatest tech for travelers.