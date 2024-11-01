Walt Disney World in Florida has over 25 different Disney Resort hotels for you to choose from—with Value Resort options that showcase classic movie animations to Deluxe Villas that are designed to be a home away from home, with self-catering facilities and homely comforts. There is something for everyone, whether you’re traveling solo, have a tight budget as a family, or want to splash out on a special trip. Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is regarded to be the most luxurious of all hotels at Walt Disney World, where Victorian beauty meets modern touches to create the most spectacular setting.

If you're looking to stay at the Grand Floridian, you could be looking to spend big bucks, as this is Walt Disney World’s top-tier resort. With a distinctive design that is grand and white, almost like a classic wedding cake, the resort is located just one Monorail stop away from Magic Kingdom, and has sweeping views across the gorgeous lake to Cinderella's Castle. From the moment you arrive, you’ll be transported back to Palm Beach's golden era.

After attending a wedding at the Grand Floridian’s Wedding Pavilion back in 2022, I dreamt of the day I’d be able to call the resort home for even just a few days. But, when it came down to planning our accommodation for a trip in September 2024, the room rates didn’t fit within our budget. Just as I was about to book our stay at one of the Value Resorts, a friend recommended renting points through Disney’s Vacation Club.

Disney Vacation Club, usually referred to as DVC by members, is a vacation ownership program or timeshare that offers a range of benefits, including a more cost-effective way to stay at Disney’s resorts. While many timeshares provide owners with a set date for their visit each year, Disney provides members with a certain allocation of points each year, which they can use flexibly.

Sometimes, DVC members won’t use all of their allocated points for that year and choose to sell them. It’s a use-them-or lose-them situation, and nobody wants that! Those looking to sell may choose a platform or group, such as David’s Vacation Club Rentals or DVC Rental Store, so that future guests can buy points and book a stay.

To explain simply, if you agree to a price of $18 per point, and it costs 80 points for your week-long stay, you'd be looking at a total cost of $1,440. Once you’ve got your points, you can book! Third-party platforms can also help you book if you don’t fancy doing the math and will allow you to fill out a reservation form in order to find you the right amount of points and secure your booking.

Photograph: Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian

I got lucky

When looking to book, I had already confirmed our flights and accommodation for the first half of our trip, so I couldn’t be flexible on dates. I checked rental stores and found plenty of people selling points, but no new bookings were available at the Grand Floridian, which begins at 16 points per night. I spoke with our friends, who are DVC members, and they advised us to look for a confirmed reservation.

A confirmed reservation is simply a booking that a DVC member has already made but can no longer use. Often, these bookings will be more affordable, as the seller may be in a hurry to transfer them over. With no confirmed reservations available for the full duration of our dates on third-party sites, I joined a few Facebook groups for members looking to sell and rent.

I was in luck! I found a six night booking over our chosen dates, offering a Resort Studio with a standard view for The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Better yet, the booking would cost us $2507.35 all in. That made our stay just $417.89 per night, or £320.10 for us in the UK. This was around half the price of what I was quoted elsewhere.

I began messaging with the seller, and did a thorough check of his profile, along with asking for references in the group from those who had purchased points and reservations with the seller in the past. I paid a $50 person deposit upfront, and within minutes of the money being sent, the reservation was showing in My Disney Experience app. I was then able to link my partner.

Great reasons to choose a DVC rental stay

It gives you the chance to try DVC

Purchasing timeshare ownership at Walt Disney World is incredibly exciting and comes with plenty of benefits. But, it’s a long term financial commitment that you will no doubt have to think long and hard about. If you’re in two minds as to whether DVC is for you, booking your stay through DVC rental is a great way to dip your toes in the water. You’ll learn more about how points and bookings work, and experience what it feels like to stay in a DVC room, and be a DVC guest.

If you decide DVC is for you (and believe me, it’s hard not to), you can speak with one of the very helpful Cast Members on property or inside the parks. They will help you explore membership options, and you’ll soon be on your way to saving up to 50 percent on future accommodations. There really is so much magic involved in membership.

The gorgeous, luxurious rooms

While all Disney properties are great and have unique, fantastic designs, one of the reasons I longed to stay at the Grand Floridian was because of the hotel’s subtle and elegant Mary Poppins theming—my favorite film! One of my favorite parts of exploring the hotel was spotting the seven bronze Penguin Waiters in the lobby of The Villas, pouring tea inside a charming fountain.

The hotel’s recent changes include new Mary Poppins touches to the rooms, with many sneakily incorporated into furnishings like Hidden Mickeys. Many of the DVC properties have recently undergone refurbishments, both soft furnishings and full revamps, and several are set to receive full refurbishments in the next two years. If you’re interested in knowing when your chosen hotel last received an update, you can use the trackers that DVC third parties have pulled together.

I absolutely loved that our new Resort Studios had beautiful touches like quartz countertops, patterned tiles, and crown molding, along with marble tile floors in the bathroom, a beverage center, and a large flat-screen TV.

Photograph: Mollie Davies for Time Out Just look at the details!

More space—for suitcases full of souvenirs!

Our room was the most basic of DVC options and so not too dissimilar from regular rooms at the hotel. I stayed in a Resort Studio with a standard view, although I was very lucky and could actually see the Magic Kingdom fireworks from our balcony, which was pretty special! As it was just the two of us staying, I didn’t need a particularly big space (two beds and a pull-out sofa were more than enough). We each had our own sink area in the bathroom, a balcony, and plenty of surface and storage space.

But, if you’re traveling with a group and choose to stay in one of the DVC Villas, you'll also have use of a fully equipped kitchen with a stove and oven, along with a washer and dryer. This can help you save on dining and laundry, which is a great plus. In addition, these Villas have spacious living areas, bathrooms with separate rooms for showers and baths and bigger balconies, so you’ll really be able to settle in and make yourselves at home. You really will love the space—especially when packing away all of the Disney goodies that it’s impossible to say no to.

You can experience a Deluxe Resort

Whilst Deluxe Resort stays offer a glimpse into Disney luxury, they come with higher price tags. By purchasing your stay with DVC points or through a confirmed reservation, you may get to experience a Deluxe Resort at a moderate price.

Photograph: Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian

Things to be aware of

You will get better availability if booking at a Home Resort

DVC members can book a resort stay up to seven months in advance, but those looking for their Home Resort get a four-month head start on that, with windows opening 11 months in advance. If you have your heart set on a particular resort, it’s best to book as far in advance as possible. Therefore, you may want to consider renting from somebody who can offer a confirmed reservation at their Home Resort.

You can’t make use of all the DVC benefits when renting points

Disney Vacation Club members get access to a huge range of benefits known as Membership Extras. These include discounts on special events like Disney After Hours, merchandise and dining. You can also buy a wide range of DVC special edition merchandise, which can be shopped at resorts, do your laundry in the free-to-use resort facilities, utilize extended park hours, and enjoy exclusive access to Top of the World Lounge—A Villains Lair.

When you rent points, you won’t have access to some of these Membership Extras. Discounts and access to exclusive areas require ID from a DVC member. Whilst you will be able to make use of extended park evening hours, this benefit comes with all bookings at Deluxe Resorts and a few other select hotels. Similarly, you will get free parking at your hotel and all four theme parks as a Disney guest, so this isn’t limited to DVC holidays.

You can choose to add a Dining Plan to your booking, but this would need to be done by the person or company from which you purchase your points.

Booking with Disney Holidays directly provides you with a great range of incredible offers—right now, this includes a free Disney Dining Plan, a 14-day park ticket for the price of seven, a free Memory Maker, and a discount on your final cost. When you book directly with Disney Holidays, you will have the assistance of a Disney expert, great availability, extra Disney benefits, Magical Extras and fantastic deals that you can only get by booking directly.

Better still, when booking directly, you will have the option to apply any Special Offer that is released and runs through your vacation to an existing booking.

Photograph: Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Lobby of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort

Do your research on rentals

If you decide that DVC point rental is for you, or you’re searching for a confirmed reservation, you should check out trusted third-party sellers, such as David’s Vacation Club Rentals, where you can feel reassured by cancellation policies and long-standing reputations. Sometimes, you just won’t be able to find what you’re looking for. Whilst there are many groups on social media that have excellent tips and tricks to offer, it’s important to do your research on anybody selling points or stays and check for references before you transfer any funds. Be mindful of what personal information you give out, and always opt to pay in a secure way.

Third-party sellers are not affiliated with the Walt Disney Company, so be sure to read the terms and conditions of any bookings, even if you are a returning guest.

You will become addicted!

Disney Vacation Club or not, Walt Disney World is an incredible place. Whether you leave for your holiday able to recount all the films released during the Disney Renaissance period or not be able to name Mickey Mouse’s best pals, you’ll quickly be absorbed in the magic. The sense of community, nostalgia, and happiness at any Disney location is undeniable.