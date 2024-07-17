Is TSA's Ziploc era coming to an end?

What do we want? Big bottles.

When do we want them? Now.

Could it be that the era of the Ziploc bag with all your liquids is coming to an end? Maybe! Apparently, advances in technology are helping airports screen baggage better, and at certain international airports, we can now bring full-sized bottles, according to Conde Nast Traveler. Here in the U.S., the liquid limit is expected to “evaporate” in the next few years, so for now, we’ve got to live with it.

However, there are 11 different liquids we can currently take through the TSA scanners without pushing them down into a ziplock—and without them needing to be that magical 3.4 ounces or less. For these, declare them to the security officer as you go through the checkpoint, and pull them out and place them into a separate bin.

1. Prescription liquids, gels, and aerosols

2. Liquid medications and contact lens solution

3. Baby and toddler food and drinks

4. Liquid teethers

5. Ice, gel, and freezer packs and other accessories to medically necessary items

6. Fresh eggs—this one “cracks” us up, but if you gotta bring raw eggs on vacation, TSA’s not going to stop you.

7. Live fish and coral in water—another key item if you can’t arrange for a fishsitter.

8. Biological specimens

9. Non-spillable wet batteries

10. Duty-free purchased items in officially sealed bags

11. Breast milk and infant formula