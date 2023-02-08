JetBlue now serves a menu from a beloved NYC restaurant

Gone are the days of airplane food being tasteless mush. Now, in-flight menus are covetable commodities that may strongly impact how and where you jet off to. And while much of the high-end, chef-designed meals are only available in premium seats, JetBlue is offering its new menu to all passengers.

Starting this February, the New York-based airline is offering meals from Charlie Bird in its Mint premium seats, plus specialty menus from Dig in transatlantic flights on Core (economy). To drink, new offerings include cans of Archer Roose Bubbly Rosé, plus a fun non-alc option, a can of lemon-lime Starry.

On the Charlie Bird menu, travelers sitting in Mint for transatlantic flights can feast on dishes including mushroom lasagna, Italian clam soup, and burrata with baby beets and breadcrumbs, during lunch and dinner flights. For breakfast flights, customers can fuel up with Greek Yogurt with strawberry jam and walnuts, a full English breakfast (soft scrambled eggs, roasted tomato, rösti potato, beans, plus bacon or sausage), French toast and more.

On domestic routes, Mint customers can create their own three-course meals with dishes including cacio e pepe Cavatelli, baby gem salad with pickled pears, lamb shoulder with carrots and harissa jus, and more for lunch or dinner, plus lemon soufflé pancakes with raspberries for breakfast.

JetBlue JetBlue's new in-flight turkey sandwich

Those in Core on flights longer than 3.5 hours can also purchase two new $13 items from the in-flight EatUp Cafe, including a turkey breast and pepper jack sandwich with arugula and sun-dried tomato aioli on a rustic baguette, and Southwestern kale salad with cilantro, black bean and corn salsa, rice, avocado dressing, pickled onion and a lime wedge.

JetBlue isn't the only airline leveling up its culinary program this year. Delta Air Lines just announced it's adding in-flight espresso martinis, a premium dessert cart, and more to 2023 flights.