The morning of Friday, July 19, started out pretty tough for countless Americans and travelers worldwide. An unexpected tech outage grounded thousands of flights, paused train routes, and caused brief outages to 911 lines and emergency services across the country.

The unfortunate issue was resolved within hours, but has lasting effects for those trying to travel from airports today, as well as those affected by the delays.

To try and sweeten the frustrating day, Krispy Kreme is offering a complimentary doughnut happy hour to anyone who could use a Friday treat.

"Sweet-ware Update Available! Does technology have you down today? Our windows are working great and so is our Hot Light! Come on in and help yourself to a FREE Original Glazed® Doughnut from 5 to 7pm to add some sweetness to this sour day!" Krispy Kreme posted on the brand's official Instagram on Friday morning.

No purchase is necessary to claim your free doughnut, available as long as supplies last and only at participating shops.

Those who want another Friday bonus can take advantage of McDonald's ongoing free fries Friday. Those ordering through the app can apply a deal to get free fries every Friday with just a $1 purchase.

If you're still lingering at a crowded airport, those free fries may just be the balm to ease the angst of this summer Friday gone wrong.