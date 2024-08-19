Labor Day travel: the top days to avoid and when to hit the road, according to experts

Summer is in full swing, but Labor Day is just around the corner. Labor Day weekend kicks off on Friday, August 30 (so early!) and with it, the last official bout of seasonal travel.

Whether you're planning a road trip or just driving to the airport, a little advance scheduling may help you skip traffic on this infamously chaotic long weekend.

According to data from AAA, if you're taking an extra long weekend and departing on Thursday, August 29, the worst time to travel by car is between 1pm to 7pm, but leaving before 11am is the best time. Friday travelers will see the worst times on the road at 2pm through 6pm and leaving before noon is the suggested best time. Those procrastinating a bit and leaving on Saturday, August 31 can sleep in, as the worst time is said to be between 8am and 11am, with the best times after 12pm.

Coming back from vacation is never fun, sitting in traffic can make it so much worse.

Those returning on Sunday, September 1, should go before noon, which AAA says is the best time, followed by the worst time between 2pm and 8pm. Those traveling on Monday, September 2, will have to wake up early or stay up late to optimize road travel: the worst time is said to be from 11am to 8pm, with the best time before 10am. Taking an extra vacation day on Tuesday, September 3, may be wisest, with the best travel times suggested after 1pm.

Of course, where you're driving may also affect road conditions. Washington, D.C., is expected to have the worst traffic increase, of 44 percent, with a hoard of travelers going to Baltimore. New York City is next, with a 40 percent traffic increase predicted, with travelers heading east to Long Island and south to the Jersey Shore.

American travelers are looking to head west this Labor Day: Seattle is the most popular domestic city for Labor Day travel and Vancouver is the most popular international city.