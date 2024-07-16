Although the famous Pan Am airline shuttered operations in the early '90s, wealthy travelers now have a way of going back in time to once again board a Pan Am-branded flight. In partnership with Criterion Travel and Bartelings Associates, Pan Am will host a 12-day trip retracing the airline's original transatlantic routes.

Taking place from June 27, 2025, through July 9, the trip will begin in New York and make stops in Bermuda, Lisbon, Marseille, London, and Foynes. Only 50 lucky guests will have the opportunity of a lifetime to board the luxury flight, which will be hosted by the CEO of Pan American World Airways, Craig Carter.

Clocking in at a whopping $59,950 per person, the trip will pull out all the stops, from a privately chartered Boeing 757-200 aircraft with all lie-flat seats to an open bar in flight to luxury hotel stays when on the ground in places like the Four Seasons Ritz in Lisbon and the Rosewood Bermuda, and plenty of one-of-a-kind experiences, like the opportunity to step aboard a Pan Am Clipper replica.

But if you aren't one of the affluent few to book a seat on this trip, fret not. Carter stated that this is just the first of many new exclusive and themed flights the airline will roll out.