United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

United-Airlines-CTO-OscarOffice
Photograph: Courtesy PRNewsfoto/United AirlinesUnited Names Oscar the Grouch as First Chief Trash Officer

Let Oscar the Grouch teach you about sustainable aviation fuel

United Airlines’ partnership with the beloved puppet educates fliers about green fuel

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

You may be a frequent flier, but do you know how planes fly? Or what they fly on? United Airlines is helping to educate consumers on fuel and sustainability, thanks to a new partnership with Oscar the Grouch, aviation and trash educator extraordinaire. Named United’s first and only Chief Trash Officer, Oscar’s in charge of showing the public how food waste can be converted into a more sustainable fuel to fly planes. 

United’s new partnership with Sesame Workshop puts the beloved grumpy puppet front and center in marketing campaigns and promotional content, explaining in laypeople’s terms what sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is and what we as fliers need to know about green fuel.

"Every airline burns jet fuel to run their business, but no airline will solve climate change alone. So United has enlisted Oscar to help us educate the traveling public of all ages about SAF and rally them to the cause of fighting climate change," United's chief communications officer Josh Earnest said in a statement. "From banana peels to fryer grease, Oscar is uniquely qualified to help us explain why trash could be the treasure that fuels the jets of the future."

United has invested in SAF production more than any other airline to date. Currently, SAF makes up less than 0.1% of United’s fuel use, so we still have a long way to go before our trips are fueled by spent cooking oil and rotting banana peels.

Maybe Oscar can be the progressive hero (he’s a recycling champion, after all) we’ve always known him to be.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!