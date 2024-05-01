Have you ever skipped a show just because the ticket price was outrageous? It's a bummer to know the concert's happening without you when you are a fervent fan. But with a little planning, you can see a ton of shows in 2024 for a downright wholesome price tag.

Live Nation is bringing back Concert Week for its 10th year of awesome music, and you’ll have to put an alert in your phone to grab these $25 tickets starting May 8 and ending May 14. That’s just one week to pick from more than 5,000 shows taking place throughout the U.S. and Canada during the rest of 2024. Buy all your year's shows in this one magical week.

The 900 participating artists include heavy hitters like Cage the Elephant, Pixies and Modest Mouse, Janet Jackson, Blink 182, Meghan Trainor, Alanis Morrisette, Iron Maiden, Missy Elliott, 21 Savage, P!nk, and many more. The tickets are only open while supplies last, so if you wait until May 13, you may lose out. Study the list of musicians and buy as soon as you can when sales open on May 8.

On Live Nation’s promotion homepage for Concert Week, the list of artists is alphabetized and in all caps, and just scanning through is an exciting menu of music to come (and they aren’t all listed). If you are a T-Mobile or Rakuten customer, you may even get early access on May 7 to buy tickets; follow the instructions on the Live Nation website. Hilton Honors members can also earn points for ticket purchases.

Once you’ve selected a show from the website, look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add tickets to your cart, and proceed to checkout. If you have an artist already in mind, you can filter your search on the site to choose them or choose a concert location near you—the site will refresh to show you only the shows you want. All fees are included in that $25 all-in cost, plus taxes—but not service fees or other adds-on that generally piss us off.

Concert Week isn’t just here in the U.S., it’s also happening in Australia / New Zealand, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, many European and U.K. countries, and the United Arab Emirates.