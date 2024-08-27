Magic is real at this enchanted forest speakeasy-style bar near Denver

When I walked into Prismajic’s hidden speakeasy-style cocktail outpost, the Night Owls Bar, I felt like I was stepping straight into a fantasy land—just one dropped into the middle of a mall outside of downtown Denver.

Feelings are the focus at this imaginative, curiosity-driven experience, where an extensive menu of cocktails and mocktails have been specifically designed to take you on a “sensory adventure.” It’s the creation of Prismajic, an immersive arts company whose in-person experience at the Colorado Mills mall also includes the adjoining Shiki Dreams, a permanent art installation that taps into each sense through interactive exhibits.

To get inside, you can easily enter through the Colorado Mills mall. But for a more enchanting introduction, look for the A-frame sign that’s sometimes set up in the alley; if you’re lucky enough to spot it, you can ring the gold buzzer and slip in through the “secret” back entrance.

During my first visit, I was immediately blown away by the incredible amount of thought put into making this space feel like you’re in another realm; the design falls somewhere between a supernatural, enchanted forest and a sophisticated sort of Victorian-era space where you know debauchery is about to ensue.

“There is a pronounced juxtaposition from the bold and bright outside world into the cozy, dimly lit warmth and magic of [The Night Owls],” says cofounder and chief creative of Prismajic, Jennifer Mosquera.

Thirty-seven local Denver painters, sculptors and woodworkers combined their skills to make this environment exceptionally whimsical. Almost all of the decor was upcycled, reused or reimagined by the team of artists (the windows came from Mosquera’s own 1889 Victorian abode in north Denver). And it’s always changing: Mosquera considers the design a “living, breathing thing” that’ll continue to develop. “For instance, as the painted floor wears and chips, there will be more leaves added to the floor to cover those imperfections,” she says. It’s a way for their team to keep the space looking beautiful while letting its natural wear enhance and mature the design.

Sparkling crystal chandeliers dimly illuminate the bar area, on which a collection of backlit, glowing liquor bottles assure you you’re about to indulge in an evening with a swanky touch of wickedness.

Past the bar, you’ll walk through a dimly lit hallway lined with tables that’s been lovingly dubbed “date alley.” Inspired by a picture of a European alley, it’s outfitted in faux greenery and exposed brick facets, and part of a larger area to sit where folks can gather during the Night Owls’ hosted events. The whole space feels romantic and fantastical, but with an aura of edginess.

But the real pièce de résistance is watching the cocktails being made right in front of you at the bar. These are no ordinary concoctions; they’re designed to touch you (physically and mentally) in ways that typical cocktails do not.

I indulged in their full “sensory flight,” which costs $50. I’d recommend sharing this one with a friend or partner and pairing with one of their food items. Each of the five sipping-sized drinks comes in at three ounces, and seasonal rotations mean that you’re likely to never have the same experience twice.

Embarking on this journey is one of the most interesting cocktail experiences I’ve ever had. Each individual drink isn’t just visually pleasing: It ignites a different sense (feel, see, taste, smell and hear) as you’re sipping. The flight comes with an instruction booklet to guide you, detailing what’s in each drink, how to drink it and how it’s supposed to impact your senses.

“Each of these [has] been hand-crafted for you to taste, see, hear, smell and feel the wonders that lay ahead,” says the bar’s spirit alchemist Christina Licata. “Featuring things like smoke bubbles and a color-changing drink, it is sure to entice and excite.”

First, “taste” (each cocktail course is named after a different sense) changes from sour to sweet with its powdered miracle fruit on the rim. “See” changes color, as you pour in a special lemon juice mixture. “Hear” involves pouring in culinary crystals that create a symphony of crackling as cocktail chemistry ensues. “Smell” has been smoked with maple wood chips and covered up with a glass disk until you’re ready to take a whiff, which invokes a nostalgic sense of campfire memories. And the final drink (my favorite of the flight) is “feel,” which tickles and tingles your tongue with each sip.

Since I was visiting with a group, we also indulged in sharing the “Absinthe Fountain,” which friends can share (if they dare). The “fountain” of absinthe looked like a giant glass jug with four arms and spidering spickets coming off, which we used to fill our crystal goblets (very elegant) with absinthe and balanced a sugar cube on a special metal tool above the goblet. Then, the bartender lit the cube on fire with a blow torch as we watched the dazzling display.

And don’t worry about getting hungry while you’re here, the bites are just as dreamy as the drinks. I dove into a few of the menu selections including the “Raven’s Hummus & Crudite” platter, which was warm, fresh and colored with activated charcoal, as well as the Natures’ Plenty Platter, which included a savory selection of cheeses, meats, crackers and dried fruit.

The Night Owls Bar also hosts regular ticketed events such as cocktail-making classes on the third Thursday of every month (I took one that was rum-focused, where we created three concoctions centered around the spirit), yoga and live performances each month, so you’ll never worry about needing an excuse to return and try something new.

You don’t need tickets or a reservation for the bar, but if you’re seeking a deeper sensory experience consider also getting tickets to the adjoining Shiki Dreams walk-through art adventure to make it a truly unforgettable evening.