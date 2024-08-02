Mariah Carey just announced her biggest Christmas tour ever

It may be peak summer, but Christmas is coming.

And the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, is gifting fans super early this year, thanks to a surprise announcement about her 2024 holiday tour, an epic production slated to travel from coast to coast, with plenty of stops in between.

”It’s not time yet, but I have exciting news‼️ Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024!” The singer shared on X and Instagram on August 2, over a million likes. Fans are ready!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Tickets for the Mariah Carey Christmas Time Tour will go on sale next Friday, August 9 on Livenation/Ticketmaster at 10am ET.

The tour kicks off at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, November 8. From there, Carey will head to Palm Springs, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Nashville. The midwestern leg of the tour includes Chicago and St. Louis before Carey heads back east to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, Raleigh, Pittsburgh, and to the Prudential Center in Newark, UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Long Island, before a grand finale at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Those who can't wait to see Carey until the holiday season can also still get tickets for her ongoing residency in Las Vegas at the Dolby Live. Tickets start at just $65 for Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas, which will run until she leaves on tour and will return to its residency in January 2025.

Mariah Carey's Christmas Time U.S. Tour Dates

November 6 – Highland, CA

November 8 – Los Angeles, CA

November 13 – Palm Springs, CA

November 15 – Phoenix, AZ

November 17 – Austin, TX

November 19 – Houston, TX

November 21 – Dallas, TX

November 23 – Atlanta, GA

November 25 – Nashville, TN

November 27 – Rosemont, IL

November 29 –St. Louis, MO

December 1 – Washington, D.C.

December 3 – Philadelphia, PA

December 5 – Boston, MA

December 7 – Baltimore, MD

December 9 – Raleigh, NC

December 11 – Pittsburgh, PA

December 13 – Newark, NJ

December 15 – Belmont Park, NY

December 17 – Brooklyn, NY