NBA Cup 2024: everything to know about the game schedule and where to watch on TV

Are you a basketball lover? Are you offended we even asked? The NBA Cup is happening now, giving players and teams another championship to pursue and fans another chance to get all riled up and possibly happy. Officially called the Emirates NBA Cup, the series of games started yesterday with Group Play, and matchups for the Knockout Round will be revealed on December 3. Need to know how to access the games so you can have the gang over for nachos? We’ve got you covered.

Where is the NBA Cup being played?

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What is Group Play?

That’s when 30 teams are divided into groups of five, each playing four Group Play games against each opponent in their subgroup.

What are Knockout Rounds?

After the Group Play, eight teams advance to this level. Six of them are brought forward because of winning in Group Play, and two teams are wild cards with the best record but placing second in their groups.

What's the NBA Cup schedule?

The Group Play started yesterday, November 12, and will happen again on November 15, 19, 22, 26, 29 and December 3. Once the Knockout Round teams are determined on December 3, there will be single-elimination games with quarterfinals on December 10 and 11, semifinals on December 14 and finals on December 17.

Where can you watch the NBA Cup?

It’s nationally televised on TNT, ESPN and NBA TV.

How can you watch the NBA Cup online?

You can stream games via DirecTV, Hulu and Live TV, Sling, Fubo and NBA League Pass. Some of these offer free trials.

What if I want to watch every single game?

The only service that carries every game, according to the Hollywood Reporter, is NBA League Pass.