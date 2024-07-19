Need a walk in the woods? New England's longest rail trail is ready to help you escape, with 93 miles of pathways through northern Vermont.

The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail just reopened following flooding last summer that delayed the opening of the longest rail trail in the region after wiping out essential bridges and pathways.

Now, save for a small detour, the entire trail is open to hikers, cyclists, horseback riders and other non-motorized vehicle visitors who want to immerse themselves in an oasis of trees, foliage, and mountain views. In the winter, the trail can be used for cross-country skiing.

The paved 93-mile route runs through 18 local communities from Swanton to St. Johnsbury. A highlight for visitors is the Fisher Covered Railroad Bridge in Wolcott, known as the last working covered bridge nationwide. Originally constructed in 1908, the bridge is now on the National Register of Historic Places. It's one of several bridges crossing the Lamoille River along the trail's route, which connects from the Connecticut River Valley to the vicinity of Lake Champlain, a large freshwater lake known for being home to the oldest known fossil reef in the world.

Of course, visitors don't have to enjoy the entire trail in one swoop. The 93-mile path can take about five to seven hours to bike one way, but hikers and cyclists on AllTrails already have tips on shorter routes worth visiting within the park. A subreddit also shares tips for Vermonters eager to check out the trail.