Norse Airways summer sale offers flights to Europe under $150

Now's the time to book your next getaway.

Norse Atlantic Airways just announced an early bird sale, and the deals are incredible. The affordable long-haul airline is offering deals for trips taking place from September 1, 2024, through March 28, 2025. Premium seats will also be on sale for travel between September 1 and December 31, 2024, excluding peak travel dates.

The sale will run through July 29, 2024, and is offering flights as low as $109 across the Atlantic, between the United States and Europe. All taxes and fees are included in promotional fares.

“Our Early Bird sale is a great opportunity for customers looking to secure their autumn and winter travel plans at great prices without compromising on quality or comfort,” said Bård Nordhagen, Chief Commercial Officer Norse Atlantic Airways.

In New York, Norse Airways departs from JFK is is also offering an $109 fare to Berlin, plus $139 fares to Oslo, Paris, Rome and Athens. Those departing from Miami can fly to Oslo or Londoj for $139. Los Angeles-based travelers can also find amazing deals on super long flights, including routs from LAX to London, Paris, and Oslo for $149. A Las Vegas to London flight is going for $199 and a Miami to London flight is $139.

Norse Atlantic exclusively flies on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with Economy and Nore Premium seating. Fare choices include Light, Classic, and Flextra, which include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, and increased ticket flexibility.