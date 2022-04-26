We all know the pandemic is driving up home prices... but did it make Madonna’s house gain half a million dollars in value each month over the past year? It seems so.

She’s listing her Southern California home for $25.9 million after buying it from Canadian musician Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) for a mere $19.3 million in April 2021. That represents a rise of $6.6 million in just 12 months, as reported by the Daily Mail. (For comparison purposes, Tesfaye bought it in 2017 for $18.2 million). For 6 million dollars, you could almost... rebuild a man.

There’s not much here that screams rock and roll star, other than the blue strip lighting in the garage installed by The Weeknd and the home’s locale in Hidden Hills, California, where other celebrities live in gated privacy. The home’s a modern white-and-stone two story with huge windows and black shutters. Ivy trained between paving stones creates a ‘parquet’ for the front entrance where a gentle set of stairs leads to the glass doors of the entry. The home in general seems a little subdued for the kind of woman who hosted bisexual orgies, told David Letterman to smell her underwear, got kicked out of a theater for texting during the performance, insulted Beyonce and Jay-Z and kissed a bevy of other celebrities on stage with varying degrees of consent (all culled from this Biography article).

The house is young, built in 2017, and includes the 12,547-square-foot main house with a separate two-bedroom guest house sitting on nearly 3 acres that look fairly rustic. Madonna lived with seven bedrooms in the main house, a glowing blue wine cellar (matching the garage), and a home theater. Outside is the orange basketball court and a zero edge saltwater pool. In the barn, a newly-built gym and dance/Pilates studio may explain the continued physical strength and prowess of one of the nation’s most popular performers.