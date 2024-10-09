The idea of a pizza emergency is funny… but also true. There are just those evenings when you are on your last nerve and the idea of that beautiful pie bubbling up with little bits of browned, gooey mozzarella seems like the only thing that will keep you on the planet. Enter the Domino’s free Emergency Pizza. As the website says, “break glass in case of pizza emergency,” with a photo of a lovely pepperoni and green pepper pizza in a glass case. You can tap (well, click) to “break the glass” (it’s a cool shattering effect) and learn about the deal. It's basically a delayed BoGo.

Here it is: you can order your regular, unpanicked pizza now via online ordering for delivery or carryout, which earns you a free medium two-topping Domino’s Emergency Pizza to consume in abject gratitude later. Future You will thank you!

Image: Courtesy Domino's

If you’re ordering for delivery, your order must meet the store’s delivery minimum ($8 or more). Then, you will need to claim your free emergency pizza within seven days (you do this by being a Domino’s Rewards member, which is free to join) and redeem the offer through My Deals & Rewards within 30 days. Blackout days for the emergency pizza redemption are Halloween and New Year’s Eve, and the promotion does not apply to orders placed through Domino’s AnyWare platforms. Each customer (or rewards account) is eligible to get one free emergency pizza. You can also redeem for a medium handmade pan pizza (pictured above) for an additional charge.

Final key bit of intel: You can earn the emergency pizza by ordering through January 19, 2025, and must redeem it within 30 days from earning it. You are probably going to want to put an alarm on your phone for this one!